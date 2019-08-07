An eyebrow-raising break-in was caught on surveillance camera in Owosso.
It’s scary and it’s weird,” said Damian Meszko, co-owner of The Game Store. "It didn't even make sense. there is more in damages to the building and clean up than any other stuff."
He’s still scratching his head as he tries to understand why this unconventional crook would break into his businesses with a machete.
"He started hacking at the window with the machete,” Meszko said. “He climbed through super quick and he cut his hand."
After breaking the window to gain entry, the robber left glass all over the floor along with evidence like his own blood, according to Meszko.
The store in downtown Owosso sells Sci-Fi and fantasy games and it appears the thief is a big fan.
Once inside, it took the thief just minutes, after he finally figured out how to holster his weapon, to take what he wanted.
He took hundreds of dollars-worth of merchandise, including a collectible card game.
"It was almost like watching a video stuff on the Internet,” Meszko said. “It’s just funny to watch, it’s comical in a sense."
While he said the video makes him chuckle, this is no laughing matter.
“He grabbed some product over there real quick, ran behind the counter grabbed some other select things and ran out the door,” Meszko said.
Owosso Police said the man broke into the store just before midnight on August 5 and the burglar is still at large.
The believe he is between 17 and 24 years old and Meszko believes it’s just a matter of time before he’s caught.
The Game Store of Owosso located on 221 N. Washington St. was broken into by a man police say is still at large.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact Owosso Police.
