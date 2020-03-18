The Mackinac Bridge Authority will suspend all cash transactions starting Saturday, March 21.
The move is to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Until further notice, customers will need to pay with a credit or debit card, or use a MacPass card of windshield sticker.
"We realize this change may be an inconvenience for many of our customers, but eliminating the handling of cash between drivers and our employees is one more way we can help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus," said MBA Executive Secretary Kim Nowack. "We'll reevaluate this policy as the situation evolves."
