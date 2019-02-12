The Mackinac Bridge Authority closed the Mackinac Bridge for several hours on Tuesday, Feb. 12.
The decision to temporarily close the span came after wintry weather, and a crash.
No one was injured and whiteout conditions played a factor, according to 9&10 News.
The bridge reopened shortly before 8 p.m. with all vehicles being escorted to restrict speed.
