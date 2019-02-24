The Mackinac Bridge is closed to all traffic due to falling ice from cables and towers on the bridge.
Bridge personnel are stationed at both ends to give instructions.
The Mackinac Bridge Authority said it is monitoring weather conditions and will reopen the bridge when conditions improve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.