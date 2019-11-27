The Mackinac Bridge is closed to some vehicles due to sufficient wind force in the Straits area.
Passenger cars, passenger vans, and empty pickup trucks are only allowed across the bridge at this time.
The Mackinac Bridge Authority said winds up to 50 mph are blowing across the bridge surface.
Drivers are asked to use caution and travel 20 mph or less while on the bridge.
Bridge officials are monitoring wind speeds and will adjust to any changes in weather conditions.
When conditions improve, the bridge will reopen to all vehicles, the Mackinac Bridge Authority said.
Drivers can tune their AM radios to 530 or 1610 for updates.
