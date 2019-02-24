The Mackinac Bridge was closed due to falling ice from cables and towers but now it has partially reopened.
The bridge is experiencing winds of sufficient force of up to 50 mph.
The Mackinac Bridge Authority said only passenger cars, passenger vans, and empty pickup trucks may cross the bridge at this time.
Bridge personnel are stationed at both ends to give instructions on how to safely cross the bridge.
Drivers are asked to reduce their speed to 20 mph or less if they cross the bridge.
The Mackinac Bridge Authority said it is monitoring wind speeds and will adjust to any changes in weather conditions.
Some vehicles may need a wind escort when the bridge fully reopen.
