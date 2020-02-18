The Mackinac Bridge Authority has re-opened to high-profile vehicles after strong winds forced a partial closure.
For a short time, the Mighty Mac was closed to all vehicles except for passenger cars, passenger vans, and empty pickup trucks.
According to officials, winds in the Straits area were blowing across the bridge surface in excess of 50 miles per hour.
MORE: Officials warn of a slippery bridge deck on the Mackinac Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.