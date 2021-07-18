The Mackinac Bridge is open to traffic after it was closed because of a bomb threat.
Law Enforcement told the Mackinac Bridge Authority there was a bomb threat on the bridge.
Around 2 p.m. on Sunday, a person called into Chippewa County Central Dispatch and said they planted a bomb at the south end of the bridge. The suspect told dispatch he was in a car at a gas station near the bridge according to Mackinaw City Police.
At 2:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon the bridge was closed. After an extensive search by law enforcement nothing was found, according to the Mackinac Bridge Authority.
Mackinaw City Police were unable to locate the suspects’ car and they are not sure if the suspect was ever in the area of the Mackinac Bridge.
The bridge re-opened at 5:09 p.m. on Sunday.
