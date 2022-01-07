A crash on the Mackinac Bridge temporarily closed all northbound and southbound traffic lanes on Friday.
It was reported at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 7 by the Michigan Department of Transportation.
No word yet on the condition of those involved or what may have caused the crash.
The bridge reopened shortly before 12:30 p.m.
