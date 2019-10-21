The Mackinac Bridge is back open to all vehicles after closing to high profile vehicles earlier Monday evening.
The winds had reached 50+ miles per hour, according to the Mackinac Bridge Authority.
There is personnel station at both ends of the bridge to provide instructions on how and when to proceed, the Mackinac Bridge Authority said.
