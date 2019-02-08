The Mackinac Bridge is currently requiring a wind escort.
The bridge is currently experiencing winds of sufficient force in the Straits area to require an escort of certain ‘high profile’ vehicles across the Mackinac Bridge.
Pickup trucks with campers, cars with small boats, bicycles or luggage attached to the roof, Ryder or U-Haul trucks, and vehicle pulling a boat, semi-tractors with enclosed trailers and all trailers with side wall over two feet in height, are all examples of high profile vehicles.
People are asked to reduce their speed to 20 miles per hour as they approach the bridge and be prepared to stop.
Bridge personnel are stationed at both ends of the structure to provide instruction regarding how and when to proceed across the bridge.
The bridge deck is also slippery, all vehicles must exercise appropriate caution.
The Mackinac Bridge Authority is monitoring wind speeds at various points along the structure.
Additional steps will be implemented if conditions change.
If you are planning to travel to the Straits area, tune to AM 530 or 1610 for updates.
