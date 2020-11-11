A wind escort is currently required for some vehicles to cross the Mackinac Bridge.
The move comes after the span was closed this morning due to weather conditions. The Mackinac Bridge Authority said winds were blowing at more than 50 miles per hour.
A wind escort will now be required for certain “high profile” vehicles. That includes pickup trucks with campers; cars with small boats, bicycles or luggage attached to the roof; Ryder or U-Haul trucks; any vehicle pulling a boat; semi-tractors with enclosed trailers and all trailers with side walls over two feet in height.
