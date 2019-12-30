The Mackinac Bridge Authority has been slowly rolling out a new system for the MacPass, the toll card used to cross the suspension bridge.
The card is being replaced with a windshield-mounted sticker.
The MBA said the sticker is for customer convenience and it is free for a limited time.
Customers have been making the switch for the past few months, but the MBA is encouraging others to make the switch as well.
You can go here to sign up for an account and receiver the sticker in the mail.
"Unlike the old MacPass cards that required drivers to roll down their window and hold the card near the reader device, the new system will automatically scan the windshield sticker when drivers pull up to the toll booths," MBA Executive Secretary Kim Nowack said. "Drivers still need to stop and wait for the gate to rise before proceeding, but the new process will speed transactions for frequent customers."
After July 1, 2020, the tickets will cost $1 each.
MacPass customers can use toll lanes designated for the pass.
The current cards can be used through the end of 2020.
Passenger vehicle MacPass accounts require an initial deposit of $80 and a one-time set-up fee of $7. Commercial accounts require a $200 deposit and the $7 set-up fee.
