Michigan's iconic connection, the Mackinac Bridge, will be closed between midnight on May 3 through 3 a.m. on May 4th.
The planned closure is weather dependent.
Contractors will be hanging movable scaffolding platforms above the roadway.
It's preparation for painting of the bridge's south tower.
The platforms will be lifted into place and hooked up to hoists connected to the top of the tower.
The system includes safety blocks, safety cables, and a net beneath both platforms.
