The Mackinac Bridge Authority says will no longer accept bridge tokens for tolls beginning Sept. 10.
The authority on Tuesday announced the date. It decided last month to end their use in toll lanes because of declining use.
Executive Secretary Kim Nowack says the authority currently only see two or three customers use tokens to pay the toll each day. Most customers pay tolls with cash, MacPass cards or credit cards.
Nowack says customers can redeem leftover tokens at the bridge office or hold on to them as keepsakes.
The authority has issued tokens over the years available in rolls of 24. Commemorative token sets of two are still available for sale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.