The Mackinac Bridge is experiencing sufficient wind force in the Straits area and is warning all drivers to be cautious if they plan to cross the bridge.
Vehicles especially vulnerable to the high winds are pickup trucks with campers, motor homes, vehicles pulling trailers, and enclosed semi-truck trailers.
Drivers should slow down to a maximum of 20 mph, turn on their hazard lights, and use the outside lane.
The Mackinac Bridge Authority said it is monitor weather conditions and will adjust if those conditions change.
Drivers can tune their AM radios to 530 or 1610 for updates.
