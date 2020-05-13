The Mackinac Bridge Authority voted Wednesday to cancel the 2020 Mackinac Bridge Walk.
In a virtual meeting held Wednesday, members of the bridge authority discussed concerns about COVID-19 related to the Labor Day bridge walk.
"We recognize that September is months away but the event requires months of planning and early expenditures," board Chairman Patrick "Shorty" Gleason said. "Like organizers who have postponed festivals and other summer events, we needed to make a decision now."
Pictures were presented showing upwards of 30,000 participants gathered closely together as they walked the bridge in previous years.
Staff at the bridge authority cited the size of the gathering, a lack of vaccine, inability to test the large group of participants and the loss of revenue with traffic being down at the bridge as reason to recommend canceling the walk.
MBA Board Members voted unanimously to cancel the bridge walk for the year 2020 only.
The bridge walk has taken place every year since 1958 and has attracted between 25,000 and 57,000 people.
