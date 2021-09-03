Final preparations are underway for the 2021 Mackinac Bridge Walk on Labor Day.
The bridge will be closed to public traffic during the 2021 walk from 6:30 a.m. to noon on Sept. 6, based on the recommendations from Michigan State Police and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
"Whether your travels will take you across the Mackinac Bridge, or you plan to join in the annual bridge walk, we want to make sure everyone has the information they need for a safe and enjoyable Labor Day holiday," Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) Bridge Director Kim Nowack said.
Emergency vehicles can still cross the bridge, but no public vehicles will be allowed on the bridge until the walk is done.
"We strongly urge everyone who is traveling in the Straits area on Monday to make their plans around this scheduled closure," Nowack said. "Traffic backups are frustrating for everyone, so we ask that you either cross the bridge prior to 6:30 a.m. or time your trip to arrive at the bridge afternoon."
This year’s walk will start from both St. Ignace and Mackinaw City, which eliminates the need to busing and offers more options for participants, the MBA said. The Mackinac Bridge Walk was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The MBA posted a video explaining the bridge walk schedule and the starting locations people can choose.
For participants’ health and safety, the MBA is urging walkers to wear a mask in crowded outdoor settings as recommended by the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Mackinac Bridge Walk has been an annual event since 1958 with the exception of 2020. This will be the 63rd event. Between 25,000 and 30,000 people have participated in recent years, the MBA said.
