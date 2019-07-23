A crew normally tasked with getting tourists to their vacation destination played the part of rescue crew Monday.
Crew aboard the Star Line Mackinac Island Ferry Joliet saved a young girls life when she got blow away from shore.
According to a Facebook post from Star Line, the girl was on an inner tube when she was blown a quarter-mile offshore.
They pulled the girl onto the deck of their boat and she was reunited with her parents.
