On May 30, the Mackinac Island Fire Department responded to reports of smoke coming from a residence on Main Street, according to Jason St. Onge, the chief of the department. When units arrived, a fire was located on the third floor of the building.
The St. Ignace and Mackinaw City fire departments were called in to assist with the incident.
The fire was under control by 7:30 pm. Severe damage had been sustained to third floor of the building.
The incident is under investigation but is not considered suspicious. There were no injuries or damage to adjoining structures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.