The popular Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island is set to reopen June 21.
That's according to the Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau.
The island's tourism industry has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Several events have either been canceled or rescheduled.
You can find a complete list of opening dates and cancellations here.
On Thursday, April 30, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended the state of emergency and state of disaster through May 28.
