A local high school is making sure no student goes without.
Saginaw Township’s Mackinaw High School has opened a new market that will provide food and clothes for students and their families.
“Having this here really helps,” said Danielle Tafel.
Tafel is talking about the Mackinaw Market, which provides students and their households food, clothing and other items for free.
The market takes place at Mackinaw High School in Saginaw Township the last Friday of each month.
Tafel will be the first to tell you she needs the help.
“I have had an issue moving around and not having my parents help me too much,” Tafel said.
Principal Alan Kern said donations from the community make Mackinaw Market happen, along with funding from the Saginaw Township Community Schools Foundation.
“They gave me a grant and they helped me buy a lot of these supplies,” Kern said.
Kern said he started the program because he wanted to help his students. Kern said 70 percent of his students live close to the federal poverty level.
“It takes a lot of work and we’re always looking for donations. But it’s a good thing that we’re doing it because we’re helping out a lot of people,” Kern said.
“I appreciate them for doing this because they didn’t have to do this. And you know, you can get whatever you need,” one resident said.
“It helped me in a lot of ways from household goods to clothing items to food items. Especially for the families who are unfortunate to meet their budget. This is a good thing to do,” another resident said.
As for Tafel, she said she will be back next month as she tries to get on her feet. She said she is grateful to all those who are helping her along life’s journey.
“This school and the events that are occurring here are actually very helpful. And I appreciate Mr. Kern and the awesome things that he has done for most of his students,” Tafel said.
