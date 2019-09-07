The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office has located a missing elderly man.
Charles Askia, an 89-year-old man from Washington Township, was reported missing by his guardian.
He was last seen walking alone on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 1:30 p.m. in the area of Van Dyke Avenue and Stanford Boulevard before his disappearance.
The sheriff's office said has since been located safe and sound.
