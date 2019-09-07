The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing elderly man and is asking for the public’s help in the search.
Charles Askia, an 89-year-old man from Washington Township, was reported missing by his guardian.
He was last seen walking alone on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 1:30 p.m. in the area of Van Dyke Avenue and Stanford Boulevard.
The sheriff’s office said he does not have a vehicle and believes he does not have a cell phone.
Askia is described as 5 feet 9 inches, 180 pounds, bald, and wearing glasses.
He was last seen wearing a beige coat and a beige hat.
It’s unclear where Askia was heading to, the sheriff’s office said.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office at (586) 469-5151.
