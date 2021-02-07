When the pandemic hit, the world pressed pause.
Johnny Perri of Macomb County pressed fast forward.
"Our whole vision was to give something back positive to the world, Perri said. "We're in such treacherous times right now."
That something positive was 12 successful treasure hunts covering the state. He estimates he buried around $1 million in jewelry.
"Diamonds, emeralds, rubies, gold silver. Everything you could find in a jewelry store," Perri said.
It was an idea inspired by his wife, after the pandemic forced him to close his jewelry shop's doors after 23 years in the business.
"We started talking and she's like you know, we should do this, Perri said. "And I'm like -- do what? We should just take all of your jewelry and bury it all over Michigan and write riddles and do this. And I'm like yeah yeah and it was kind of a joke and then it became a reality."
Now he is taking it a step further with a real life with a "Willy Wonka"-inspired treasure hunt. Perri partnered with a local chocolate shop to hand pour up to 400,000 Johnny's Treasure Quest chocolate bars.
"Inside 10 of these the lucky winners are going to find a silver ticket," Perri said.
Each silver ticket grants admission to an all-expenses paid, week-long, great American treasure hunt
It is happening this summer in the Upper Peninsula. The end of the quest holds a fortune.
"$100,000 that I physically put into a pirate treasure chest," Perri said.
Perri turned unfortunate circumstances into a life-changing expedition.
"We had the time of our life doing it, it changed my entire life," Perri said. "It was beautiful."
For Perri, there is meaning behind the fine metals and jewels.
"Life is made of memories," he said. "The treasure is just a bonus."
Johnny's Treasure Quest is coming to Mid-Michigan. On May 1, there is a quest in Midland County, and another in Saginaw County on June 26.
You can register to participate at johnnystreasurequest.com
