The Macomb Country Prosecutor and three other men are facing felony charges after a year-long investigation by the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.
Tuesday, Attorney General Dana Nessel sought warrant for the arrest of Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith, retired Macomb County Assistant Prosecutor Benjamin Liston, the county’s current Assistant Prosecutor Derek Miller and owner of Weber Security Group, William Weber.
Nessel alleges Smith and the others used county money to buy flowers and make-up for certain secretaries, a security system for Smith’s home, garden benches for homes of staffers, cater at country clubs, campaign expenses and more.
Investigators said Smith has four accounts with public money in them without any county oversight.
They also allege Weber provided false invoices totaling nearly $28,000 as [part of the operation.
Nessel’s Public Integrity Unit, Michigan State Police and other agencies spent a year investigating Smith and the others.
Smith faces 10 felony charges including:
- One count of misconduct in office
- One count of tampering of evidence in a civil proceeding
- One count of accessory after the fact to Liston’s embezzlement by a public official
- One count of conducting a criminal enterprise
- Five counts of embezzlement by a public official
- One count of conspiracy to commit forgery
Liston faces four charges including:
- One count of misconduct in office
- One count of conducting a criminal enterprise
- Two counts of embezzlement by a public official
Miller faces two charges including:
- One count of misconduct in office
- One count of conspiracy to commit a legal act in an illegal manner
Weber faces four charges including:
- One count of forgery
- One count of larceny by conversion, $20,000 or more
- One count of aiding and abetting Smith’s embezzlement by a public official
- One count of receiving and concealing stolen property
According to Nessel, for Smith to be removed as prosecutor either Governor Gretchen Whitmer would have to make the decision or an action by the Macomb County Board of Commissioners. Bob Smith, Eric’s brother is the chair of the commission.
