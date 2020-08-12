The suspect in the assault on an employee at the Flint Township Macy's has entered a plea.
Damire Canell Palmer was in court on Aug. 12 where he pleaded guilty to assault with intent to cause great bodily harm less than murder.
That charge stems from an assault on June 15 on a Macy's employee. The assault was caught on camera and shared on social media.
Palmer is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 1.
His bond was continued with the following restrictions:
- No drugs or alcohol
- Cannot possess or purchase a firearm or other dangerous weapon
- GPS tether
- No contact with the victim
- Cannot enter Genesee Valley Mall
