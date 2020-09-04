The man accused of assaulting an employee at the Macy's in Flint Township earlier this summer has been sentenced to jail.
Damire Palmer was sentenced to 180 days in jail with credit for 57 days already served.
Palmer also received two years probation.
On Aug. 12, Palmer pleaded guilty to assault with intent to cause great bodily harm less than murder.
If he successfully completes his probation, he can petition the court to withdraw his plea and plead to aggravated assault.
