Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) is throwing its support behind legislation calling for the threshold for impaired driving in the state of Michigan to be lowered to .05 blood alcohol concentration (BAC).
Currently the limit is .08 BAC.
MADD teamed up with Michigan Representative Abdullah Hammoud and traffic safety partners to call for the change. Hammoud has proposed legislation that would lower the legal threshold for drunk driving to .05 BAC. If passed, Michigan would become the second state to lower the legal threshold for drunk driving.
“Today, we are proud to stand with Michigan to support this proposal that research shows will save lives,” said MADD National President Helen Witty, whose 16-year-old daughter Helen Marie was killed by a drunk and marijuana-impaired driver while rollerblading on a bike path. “Research shows that critical driving skills are impaired at .05 BAC, significantly increasing the risk of a horrible, 100 percent preventable crash. We want to do anything we can to support states that are trying to stop these tragedies and keep drunk drivers off the road.”
In December, Utah became the first state in the nation with a .05 BAC law. In addition to Michigan, proposals in Oregon, New York and California are being considered this year.
In 2017, drunk driving killed almost 11,000 people, according to MADD.
The organization also put support behind Hammoud’s legislation that would require ignition interlocks for all drunk drivers.
If that legislation passed, it would make Michigan the 34th state with an all-offender ignition interlock law.
