Earthquake in Lake Erie
Source: USGS

An earthquake was confirmed this morning in Lake Erie.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 4.0 magnitude earthquake hit Lake Erie just off Eastlake, Ohio around 10:50 a.m. Monday.

Central Dispatch is surrounding areas got many calls from people wondering what the shaking was.

The rumblings could be felt around neighboring cities.

