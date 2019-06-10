An earthquake was confirmed this morning in Lake Erie.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 4.0 magnitude earthquake hit Lake Erie just off Eastlake, Ohio around 10:50 a.m. Monday.
Central Dispatch is surrounding areas got many calls from people wondering what the shaking was.
We also felt the shaking. We suspect that it was an earthquake but are awaiting further information. No reports of damage but getting lots of calls asking what it was.— Wickliffe Police (@WickliffePolice) June 10, 2019
The rumblings could be felt around neighboring cities.
Preliminary earthquake report. https://t.co/aMoSaodIXT pic.twitter.com/0qSLWNHZME— Jeff Tanchak (@JeffTanchak19) June 10, 2019
