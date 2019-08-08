Mahindra Automotive North America could be moving into Mid-Michigan for a new manufacturing plant.
The company signed a letter of intent with RACER Trust to evaluate the former Buick City site in Flint.
Mahindra said its plant in Ann Arbor has reached its capacity and is looking for an expansion to support manufacturing and assembling new products.
The plant would produce mail delivery trucks if Mahindra is awarded the USPS’s Next Generation Delivery Vehicle contract.
“Winning the USPS contract is a key element of our growth strategy but it’s only a piece of what we have planned,” said Rick Haas, president and CEO of Mahindra Automotive North America. “We have a long-term product plan and we believe the former Buick City site in Flint is a strong contender for what would essentially be Mahindra’s first large scale manufacturing operation in the United States."
Mahindra is one of five companies shortlisted for the contract award, which is expected to be announced later this year.
The projected plant could create up to 2,000 jobs over the first five years.
Mahindra is also discussing several other states for possible plant sites.
The decision for the new manufacturing plant will be driven by financial incentives that are available from the state of Michigan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.