A Bridgeport Township mail truck driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after her vehicle caught on fire after hitting a tree in Frankenmuth according to the Frankenmuth Police Department.
The Frankenmuth Fire Department and Police Department were dispatched to a personal injury accident involving a mail truck on fire at Townline Road east of Gera.
When officers arrived, they learned the mail truck was driven by a 21-year-old Bridgeport Township woman. The mail truck caught on fire after the driver ran off the road and hit a tree according to police.
The driver was transported to a Saginaw area hospital by MMR with non-life-threatening injuries. The accident is currently under investigation.
