Main Street in Midland is now closed to all vehicle traffic until Nov. 3 to create The Commons pedestrian plazas.
The pedestrian plazas were designed to create more outdoor dining and retail space for downtown businesses, programming, and extra space for social distancing during the pandemic.
The intersection of Main and McDonald Street is closed. The intersections of Main with Ashman and Rodd are open for traffic. Handicap parking will be available in these designated areas:
- Main Street: The second parking space north of Ashman Street on the west side of the street.
- Ashman Street: The first parking spaces east of Main Street on the north and south sides of the street.
- McDonald Street: The first, second, and third parking spaces east of Main Street on the north side of the street.
- Rodd Street: The first spot east of Main on the north side of the street.
A new feature this year will be The Commons Refreshment area, a multi-block social district that will allow visitors to carry and consume alcohol located in the area. Visitors can buy to-go drinks in special cups that can be taken out and consumed anywhere in the refreshment area.
For more information on the Commons and the Pedestrian Plazas, go to www.downtownmidland.com.
