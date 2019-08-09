Exceptional heat has been observed across the globe in recent weeks. According to the World Meteorological Organization, July equaled, if not surpassed, the hottest month in recorded history. Records like this have scientists in California worried an iconic species of trees will not survive.
Millions of people visit Joshua Tree National Park in Southern California to see the majestic tree that is the park's namesake. But if researchers at the University of California Riverside are correct, in the coming decades, these trees could soon face extinction.
Dr. Cameron Barrows of the University of California Riverside has spent years studying the Joshua tree. He says, "The larger ones that you see could be anywhere from 300-500 years old, easily." Dr. Barrows helped lead a study about the effects of climate change on Southern California's Joshua tree. The study found the iconic tree species that survived multiple ice ages will die if climate change issues aren't addressed.
Researchers say it's not the older Joshua trees that they are the most concerned about, it's the lack of younger ones. Scientists are worried climate changes will prevent the younger trees from surviving. Dr. Barrows says, "We're already seeing they aren't reproducing anymore. There's no seedlings, no juveniles. There's just these big Joshua trees that are just standing there without any young ones to replace them over time."
As temperatures across the globe rise and areas like California become drier, it becomes harder for the trees to hold enough water to thrive. Another factor: "Joshua Tree National Park has had more serious impacts from fires than it has climate change," according to Dr. Barrows. He says, "there's big patches that used to have Joshua trees that are just gone and it's because of the wildfires that have happened in the past 20-30 years."
Joshua trees can live to be 150 years old. Scientists say invasive species and pollution can also contribute to their demise.
