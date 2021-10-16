After a decade of service, the two founders of Major Chords for Minors are stepping back from leading the young musicians and assuming a new role.
It is hard to overstate the impact Major Chords for Minors has had in Saginaw.
John Vowell and his wife Katrina started the program in 2011 with eight students.
"This community has struggled with the children and really giving them what they needed and that's one of the reasons my wife and I opened this, that we were out to prove that Saginaw was a good community and the people in it were good people," John Vowell said.
"It was an uphill struggle from day one. You know, just starting and how to, so we're very, very, very happy and grateful for the things we could do in Saginaw for the kids," Katrina Vowell said.
In the last decade, they have orchestrated music into the lives of more than a thousand kids who couldn't get it anywhere else.
On this anniversary year Major Chords is changing its key, but not its tune.
"I'm so proud to allow someone else to come in at this point to enjoy those blessings that I and my wife have gotten to see for the last ten years. Why should I hold that to myself?" John Vowell said.
Lisa Purchase Kelly is taking the reins and she has got big shoes to fill.
"Yes. Terrifyingly big shoes to fill," Kelly said.
One of her first goals is to remaster the program to pre-pandemic days. They are at less than 30 students right now.
During the pandemic, the program had to resort to virtual music lessons. In the process of restoring the program, Kelly sees a chance to restore herself.
"This felt like an opportunity for me to re-engage, do things that I'm passionate about and good at, and really contribute to the community in a way that you know, I have not been doing for the past few years,” Kelly said.
She and the Vowells share a passion for their town. A job requirement at Major Chords.
"There's so much talent and creativity and passion and investment in community in Saginaw and that doesn't get enough play," Kelly said.
The Vowells are not just dropping the mic. They will stick around to make sure Kelly is all set.
Both of them with happy tears are watching their brainchild grow up.
"Thank you, thank you, thank you from the bottom of our hearts, to allow us crazies to do something that people thought was crazy, and it turned out to be a rose," John Vowell said.
