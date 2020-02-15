A major renovation is about to be underway for the Flint Public Library causing a two-month complete closure of library services.
The library's last day of service will be Feb. 20 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. An open house will take place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. that day with music, refreshments, book sales and story times.
No library services will be available in March and April with the exception of the library's digital services.
The temporary location is expected to open in May at 4190 E. Court Street in Burton.
The library said the temporary program will host their normal children's programming, Wi-Fi access, computer access, DVD's and books to check out.
The temporary location has regular bus service.
The library anticipates to stay in the temporary location until June 2021.
