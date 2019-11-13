It's been about a year since Michigan voters approved legal recreational marijuana for adults, and businesses are gearing up for the sale of the plant. New Frontier Data projects cannabis sales will hit $17 billion in the U.S. for both medical and recreational use by 2020.
But businesses aren't the only ones jumping on the opportunity to get involved in the cannabis industry. College students in Michigan now have the chance to learn more, too.
Mark Paulsen, Professor of Chemistry at Northern Michigan University for more than 20 years, said he never thought he would be delving into the cannabis industry as part of education.
"No, it really wasn't on my radar," Paulsen said. "We've grown from zero students up to 350 or more students in the program right now," he added.
Northern Michigan University launched a medicinal plant chemistry program three years ago. In the program, they discuss everything from growing medicinal marijuana plants to perfecting the chemistry behind the booming business.
"The program itself is a mix of biology classes, especially botany, and chemistry classes with a particular focus on analytical chemistry and biochemistry," Paulsen explained.
It's a trend not only found in Michigan. Educational marijuana programs are also popping up at the University of Maryland's School of Pharmacy.
"There is a significant need for medical cannabis education," said Dr. Natalie Eddington--Dean, University of Maryland School of Pharmacy.
The program covers drug policy and chemistry, and the courses are in high demand, according to Paulsen.
"We're expecting a number of our students might get jobs in sort of safety and compliance labs verifying product safety, verifying dosage, many of them will also be getting positions in companies that are making products for consumers; so, they'd be involved in processing the plant material and making the final product," said Paulsen.
The first students of the medicinal plant program at Northern Michigan University will graduate this December.
