Nearly 90 percent of Michigan school employees have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or are in the process of getting their vaccine, according to an online survey.
The online survey was completed by 22,101 members of the Michigan Education Association from April 9 to 14 across the state. Those members include prekindergarten through 12th-grade teachers, support staff, higher education faculty and staff, student teachers, and school retirees.
The survey shows 82.3 percent have been fully vaccinated, but some educators are still in the vaccination process. According to survey results, 3.6 percent have received the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and 0.6 percent have scheduled a vaccine appointment. Another 1.2 percent still plan to receive the vaccine, while 7.4 percent are choosing not to get vaccinated and 4.7 percent are unsure.
“These numbers are a testament to the success of Gov. Whitmer prioritizing school employees to receive the vaccine,” said MEA President Paula Herbart. “That decision in early January was essential to providing more in-person learning opportunities for students. MEA thanks Gov. Whitmer for her leadership nationally in getting the vaccine rolled out to front-line workers like our members.”
About a month ago, the National Education Associate reported nearly half of educators across the country received at least one vaccine shot at the time, which was an 18 percent increase from the February survey.
MEA research at the same time showed Michigan was outpacing those national numbers, with nearly two-thirds receiving at least one shot in early February.
