A Mid-Michigan boy living with a debilitating disease isn’t letting it get in his way of having a good time.
The Make-A-Wish Foundation was planning to send him to Disney World, but COVID-19 changed those plans.
Collin Butler, 10, wished to go to Disney World two years ago.
“We were supposed to go to Orlando, Florida and since that happened, he wanted another wish,” said Steve Butler, Collin’s dad. “I asked him if he wanted a boat. Make-A-Wish called and said that will happen.”
Five months later, Collin was surprised with his new fishing boat.
“Words can’t even describe that feeling. Because it’ll help him get his mind off of muscular dystrophy; what is occurring in his body that he has no control over,” Steve said.
Collin has Becker’s Muscular Dystrophy which is affecting his legs and his heart. He said his heart isn’t defined by his condition.
“We have a special bond,” Steve said.
Steve said when he and Collin express their love for one another, they open their arms out wide.
The father-son duo has big plans for the new boat.
“I get to catch fish,” Collin said.
Collin said he plans to catch big fish.
“I know that he deserves this,” Steve said.
