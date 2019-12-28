A makeup artist made a generous donation to a GoFundMe page for a missing Swartz Creek man who was found dead.
Among the 190 donations made, Jeffree Star donated $20,000 to the fundraiser to help Kevin Bacon’s family cover funeral expenses.
“RIP KEVIN, I’m devastated to hear of the passing of someone from Michigan who lived their life fearlessly and was taken too soon Please help his family in this horrible time,“ Star wrote on Twitter.
Kevin was found dead on Saturday, Dec. 28 in Bennington Township.
A 50-year-old man from Bennington Township was lodged in jail for open murder, according to police.
If you would like to make a contribution to the GoFundMe, click here.
