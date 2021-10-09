Residents from Midland and the Saginaw Bay Region joined forces for the regional Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in Saginaw on Saturday.
Pink from head to toe at Krossroads Park in Saginaw and a round of applause for everyone crossing the finish line.
"2007, June of 2007, I'll never forget that day," said Shirley Bradley, breast cancer survivor. "Oh, it was devastating news, I'm not going to stand here and say it was anything other than that."
Bradley’s doctors caught it during a routine screening. She was on medication for seven years and finally beat it.
"I have wonderful grandkids and I wanted to be around to share and to be a part of their lives," Bradley said.
The walk is not only for raising money, but also awareness.
"About five years ago my brother was diagnosed with breast cancer," Mike Tribble said.
Tribble volunteers at the walk.
"So, he fought it for three years, he passed away two years and I still celebrate his life by coming out to this walk every year," Tribble said.
Not only does Tribble go all out in pink, but he himself has raised nearly a $100,000 for the American Cancer Society.
COVID-19 forced everyone to walk in their own neighborhoods last year, but at least a thousand walkers returned this year for an in-person experience.
"COVID-19 hurt our screening rates, they hurt them bad. People had screenings scheduled and they cancelled them, and my call to everyone is to find that person that thinks that something doesn't feel right and or is 40 or older and make sure they're getting those annual screenings," said Jeff Larsen, walk organizer.
Larsen lost his grandma to breast cancer as a kid. His team decided to space out the event into four different groups to keep people safe, especially those currently fighting cancer.
"But when they say breast cancer awareness some people scoff at that and says 'what does that really mean?' it means that we're going to be pink in your face until you get that mammogram," Larsen said.
