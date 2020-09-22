Police in Flint are investigating a shooting that hospitalized one person.
It happened in the area of University Avenue and Stevenson Street.
Officers said one male victim was shot and was taken to Hurley Hospital for treatment. No word on his condition.
Currently, police do not have information on a possible suspect.
