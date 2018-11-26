Police are investigating after a stabbing left one male in critical condition.
It happened on Friday, Nov. 23 at 5:55 p.m. in the 4100 block of Clio Rd.
Police said he was stabbed during an altercation.
The victim was taken to Hurley Medical Center and was listed in critical condition.
Anyone with is information about this incident is asked to call Det. Tpr. Stacey Moore at (810) 237-6921 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.
