Dudley the dog was seen roaming around Burns Street in Flint.
He had a choke chain around his neck and was starving.
“His hip bones are sticking way out. He’s definitely way underweight,” said Bill Heatley, with Streethearts Animal Rescue.
Dudley had also been eating garbage, Heatley said.
Heatley is the one who picked Dudley up off the streets. His team found an emergency vet in Romeo and a shelter in Mount Clemens to take care of Dudley.
“The vet’s office in Romeo told me after he’d been there, he was still passing a bunch of garbage,” Heatley said. “It had a lot of plastic in it and chunks of leather.”
Heatley said Dudley has a skin condition and inverted eyelashes that rub against his eyeballs. He said he has tried to find Dudley’s owner, but he didn’t have a microchip and nobody has come forward.
In the meantime, Dudley seems happy.
“Everybody over there at the vet clinic loves the dog. There’s some dogs right from the get-go you know are going to be terrific dogs. They’re not going to be hard to adopt,” Heatley said.
Hopefully it won’t take long until Dudley finds his forever home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.