Four adult dogs and five puppies have spent months at Thumb Animal Shelter in Elkton after being rescued from the backyard of a home in freezing temperatures on March 4.
“It was devastating to see them in the condition they came in,” shelter owner Dean Forster said. “The white one, the pitbull had to be carried in, he was so weak. The other pitbull was very thin, all were dehydrated.”
One of the adult dogs was pregnant with five puppies while being chained outside and left in the cold with no food and water.
The homeowners, Stanley and Jody Woodruff, claimed only two of the dogs. They were sentenced on May 2nd after pleading guilty to animal abandonment and cruelty.
“I hope that it was a good hard lesson to learn,” Forster said.
According to the sentence, Stanley will spend 20 days in jail followed by probation. Jody will serve five days of community service; her jail sentence was suspended pending completion of probation.
The two will not be allowed to own animals for the next few years.
It’s a punishment that Forster said is not good enough.
“When it comes to the dogs, I feel that the worst punishment should be given,” Forster said.
She said the dogs are doing well and they are all ready to be adopted.
“All of their temperaments are very good,” Forster said.
All the adult dogs and puppies will be available for adoption once they’ve been spayed and neutered.
