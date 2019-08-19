Malzahn Street, north of Brockway Road, in Saginaw has been closed due to downed power lines.
Saginaw County Central Dispatch first reported the closure just after 10:30 p.m.
No word yet on what caused it but TV5 crews did see tree branches in the middle of the road.
Stay with TV5 for updates.
