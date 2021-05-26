Flint Police are investigating a shooting on the city’s northside.
Officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Dupont St. at 6:11 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25.
A man was listed in critical condition, while a 17-year-old suspect is in non-critical condition, according to the Flint Police Department.
While the investigation continues, anyone with more information can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.