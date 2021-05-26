GENERIC: City of Flint Police badge
(Source: WNEM)

Flint Police are investigating a shooting on the city’s northside.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Dupont St. at 6:11 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25.

A man was listed in critical condition, while a 17-year-old suspect is in non-critical condition, according to the Flint Police Department.

While the investigation continues, anyone with more information can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

