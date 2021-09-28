The man accused of stabbing a 13-year-old girl to death and other crimes while out on bond pleaded no contest to his charges in Isabella County.

On Sept. 27, Isaiah Gardenhire pleaded no contest to second-degree murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, and unlawful imprisonment. The rest of his charges were dropped including first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a weapon, first-degree home invasion, a second count of assault with a dangerous weapon, a second count of unlawful imprisonment, three counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first-degree, armed robbery, and carjacking.

Gardenhire will be sentenced in Isabella County on Nov. 9. He was also arraigned in 54A District Court in Ingham County on Sept. 23 in connection with the homicide of a couple from Lansing.

Man found competent to stand trial in homicide, sexual assault A man accused of killing a 13-year-old and sexually assaulting her mother, as well as killing a couple from Lansing, was found competent to stand trial.

He pleaded not guilty to his charges including two counts of homicide, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, and three counts of felony firearm.

Before his sentencing in Isabella County, Gardenhire will be back in Ingham County for a probable cause conference and preliminary examination in October.