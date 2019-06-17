IMAGE: Detorrian Travonn Johnson

Detorrian Travonn Johnson

 (Source: OTIS)

The man accused in the slaying of a 32-year-old at Liquor Valley Party Store last September pleaded no contest last Friday.

Detorrion Trayvonn Johnson will be sentenced on August 19th in Saginaw County Circuit Court.

https://www.wnem.com/news/suspect-charged-after-shooting-at-saginaw-party-store-possible-motive/article_1b427e34-c1f3-11e8-b18b-1be9a44b362b.html

Johnson is accused of shooting Terry Daniels several times on September 26th. 

Daniels was transported to Covenant Medical Center where he later died.

He was originally charged with open-murder, and four counts of felony firearms, but as part of his plea agreement, the open murder and one of the firearms charges will be dropped.

Johnson will be sentenced on August 19th on 2nd degree murder and carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent. He also faces three counts of felony firearms. 

Copyright 2019 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.