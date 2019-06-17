The man accused in the slaying of a 32-year-old at Liquor Valley Party Store last September pleaded no contest last Friday.
Detorrion Trayvonn Johnson will be sentenced on August 19th in Saginaw County Circuit Court.
https://www.wnem.com/news/suspect-charged-after-shooting-at-saginaw-party-store-possible-motive/article_1b427e34-c1f3-11e8-b18b-1be9a44b362b.html
Johnson is accused of shooting Terry Daniels several times on September 26th.
Daniels was transported to Covenant Medical Center where he later died.
He was originally charged with open-murder, and four counts of felony firearms, but as part of his plea agreement, the open murder and one of the firearms charges will be dropped.
Johnson will be sentenced on August 19th on 2nd degree murder and carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent. He also faces three counts of felony firearms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.