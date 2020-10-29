A Mid-Michigan man has been arrested, accused of assaulting a teenage boy and taking items from a home.
The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Department was called to a home on Stanley Road in the community of Columbiaville in Lapeer County on Sept. 9.
It was reported that four people visited the home and allegedly assaulted an underaged teenage male.
The victim was allegedly assaulted outside of the home, then escorted inside, and threats about severing body parts were allegedly made. Deputies said items were removed from the residence.
Four people left the home and 911 was called. Deputies were able to identify three out of the four people. Tatum Fike, 21, from Flint, was identified by investigators as the main actor.
On Oct. 28 Lapeer County Deputies and members of Flint Area Narcotics Group (FANG) executed a search warrant at Fike’s residence in Flint. Officials say he refused to leave, and the only communication he had with deputies was through a window. After negotiations stalled, and officials said threat levels increased, the front door was breached by law enforcement. While that was happening, officials said Fike left through the back door. He was taken into custody.
Once inside, law enforcement said weapons (handguns and assault rifles) and evidence of illegal narcotics were found. Several pit bulls were also found inside.
Fike was taken back to Lapeer County and arraigned on the following charges: assault with intent to rob while armed, home invasion-1st degree, extortion, and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation.
Bond was set at one million dollars.
